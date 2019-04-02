Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Attorneys to argue 'fly through' exhibit at ex-cop's trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 1:32 am EDT
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after the first day of trial in Minneapolis on Monday, April 1, 2019. Noor is charged in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was killed after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys will argue Tuesday whether jurors at a former Minneapolis police officer’s murder trial should see a “fly through” exhibit of the shooting scene.
The prosecution wants to introduce a 3D scan of the neighbourhood where Mohamed Noor fatally shot 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used the scanner to document the scene. In a motion, the prosecution says one of the videos shows where Noor’s squad car was in relation to Damond’s body.
The BCA also inserted lines showing potential bullet trajectories. But Noor’s attorneys contend the video is inadmissible because it “inaccurately and prejudicially depicts what a person would actually see.”
Jury selection began Monday and resumes Wednesday.