Amsterdam sex workers angry at red light district tours ban
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 4:22 am EDT
A sex worker who goes by the name of Velvet and who is the advocacy coordinator for sex worker's union Proud talks during an interview in Amsterdam's red light district, Netherlands, Monday, April 1, 2019. Velvet declined to give her real name, saying that because of the stigma attached to sex work, most sex workers use a pseudonym to protect their privacy and safety.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
AMSTERDAM — The city of Amsterdam’s latest attempt to rein in the nuisance of over-tourism by banning guided tours of the red light district has run into opposition from some of the people it is intended to protect: sex workers.
The Dutch capital plans to ban such tours, saying they are disrespectful and contribute to congestion in the narrow, canal-side streets where scantily-clad sex workers sit behind windows to attract customers.
The first step in the new policy was taken Monday night in the red light district, with tours banned from 7 p.m.
But sex workers’ union Proud questions whether banning tours will reduce tourist numbers and argues that guides educate visitors and encourage them to behave more respectfully toward the women.