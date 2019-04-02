Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alabama lawmakers seek to outlaw almost all abortions
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 1:15 am EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers are proposing to outlaw almost all abortions as conservatives take aim at the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday will introduce legislation to make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless the mother’s health is in jeopardy. If enacted, it would be the most restrictive in the country and certain to be challenged in court.
Emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court, abortion opponents in multiple states are seeking to ignite new legal fights to challenge Roe v. Wade.
Kentucky and Mississippi approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which happens at about six weeks.
Georgia’s governor is considering a similar bill. South Carolina lawmakers are also considering fetal heartbeat legislation.