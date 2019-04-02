Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 years in prison for mom who took gun to Indiana school
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 5:13 pm EDT
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An Indiana woman whose 15-year-old son took a handgun to school has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child. The charge refers to cases where a parent or guardian permits a child to possess a firearm.
The Star Press in Muncie reports she acknowledged to investigators she was aware her son had a firearm, but never discussed the matter with him.
The boy had been in trouble related to guns before. He took the weapon to Blackford High School on Oct. 30, resulting in a lockdown and a delay in dismissal of students.
The Associated Press isn’t identifying the woman to avoid identifying her son.
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com
The Associated Press
