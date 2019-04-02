Loading articles...

23rd Annual Webby Award nominees announced

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. Apple, Spotify, Instagram and some of the year's most talked-about personalities are among those nominated for the 23rd annual Webby Awards for lighting up the internet through excellence and innovation. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NEW YORK — Apple, Spotify, Instagram and some of the year’s most talked-about personalities are among those nominated for the 23rd annual Webby Awards for lighting up the internet through excellence and innovation.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday. They include such celebrities as Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Nominees addressed social issues such as gun control, women’s rights, addiction and bullying.

This year’s awards will include new categories for excellence on social platforms and for celebrating innovations using voice-enabled speaking platforms such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Fans can vote for the Webby People’s Voice Award online . Winners will be announced on April 23.

The awards will be presented on May 13 in New York City.

The Associated Press




