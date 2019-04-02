Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
20 years for ex-Mississippi officer in child's hot-car death
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 4:29 am EDT
BILOXI, Miss. — A former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer is headed to prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter, who was left in a patrol car while her mom had sex with a police supervisor.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports ex-Long Beach police officer Cassie Barker was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in the 2016 death of Cheyenne Hyer. The 29-year-old pregnant woman pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in a plea bargain after being indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Cheyenne was strapped in her car seat in the patrol car for four hours while Barker was with her then-supervisor. The car’s air condition was turned on, but it wasn’t blowing cold air. Cheyenne was unresponsive and had a temperature of 107 degrees when Barker returned.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com