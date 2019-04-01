Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Highway closed by avalanche reopens
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 10:41 pm EDT
STATELINE, Nev. — The Latest on an avalanche that closed a U.S. highway in the Sierra Nevada (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
A U.S. highway closed by an avalanche in the Sierra Nevada has reopened.
The snow slide shut down Highway 50 Monday afternoon about 4 miles south of Lake Tahoe near Echo Summit.
Authorities said one car got stuck shortly after 12:30 p.m. but crews were able to dig it out and there were no injuries.
The California Department of Transportation says the road was cleared and reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
___
2:07 p.m.
An avalanche has closed a stretch of a U.S. highway in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe.
KTVN-TV in Reno reports the snow slide closed U.S. Highway 50 Monday afternoon about 4 miles (6.5 kilometres) south of the lake near Echo Summit.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies say one car got stuck shortly after 12:30 p.m. but crews were able to dig it out.
There’s no estimate of when the highway will reopen.
___
Information from: KTVN-TV, http://www.ktvn.com
The Associated Press
