Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Suit: US drug agency deemed firm 'kingpin' in 'drug cartel'
by Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 7:35 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — A Tennessee lawsuit over the opioid epidemic says the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration viewed one drug-producing company as the “kingpin within a drug cartel.”
An amended complaint filed Monday in Circuit Court for Cumberland County says the DEA labeled Mallinckrodt a “kingpin” because it shipped opioids in high volumes to pharmacies it knew were feeding “pill mills” in Florida, which supplied Tennessee’s illegal drug market.
St. Louis-based Mallinckrodt didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the characterization.
Drug companies are fielding a flurry of lawsuits nationwide over the scourge of opioid abuse.
The Tennessee complaint was filed on behalf of five district attorneys general and a child born addicted to opioids.
It targets Mallinckrodt and other opioid producers; distributors; pharmacies; alleged “pill mill” prescribers; and Richard Sackler, whose family owns Purdue Pharma.