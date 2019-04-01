Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in shooting outside Scarborough bar

Last Updated Apr 1, 2019 at 5:44 am EDT

Police on scene after a shooting outside a bar on Markham Road in Scarborough, April 1, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside of a bar in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Markham Road and Painted Post Drive, just south of Ellesmere Road, around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man was shot in a parking lot and then made his way inside the bar.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police have the area taped off while they continue to investigate.

