Rihanna, Snoop, Ice Cube react to death of Nipsey Hussle

Reaction to the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed on Sunday in Los Angeles.

___

— “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! … I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle” — Rihanna, via Twitter.

— “Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. LA is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief.” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on Twitter.

— “Words cannot express our sadness. Nipsey was not only one of the greatest artists we worked with but an amazing father & leader in his community. One of the kindest & brightest stars in the universe, he was inspiring to all. We will miss him, his music & everything he stood for.” — Atlantic Records, Hussle’s label, via Twitter.

— “Prayers out to the whole family, man. This … got to stop, man.” — Snoop Dogg in one of several Instagram videos he posted on Hussle.

— “Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy @Nipsey Hussle.” — Ice Cube, via Twitter.

— “Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts.” — actress-writer Issa Rae on Twitter.

— “This is so painful! @NipseyHussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King” — former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Twitter.

— “Thoughts and prayers go out to @NipseyHussle’s family and especially his children… hope they receive every ounce of strength and positivity the universe is sending them right now #RIPNipsey.” — New York Knicks player DeAndre Jordan via Twitter.

— “REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE.” — rapper Vince Staples, via Twitter.

— “It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man … So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America … Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced.” — rapper Nas on Instagram.

— “Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighbourhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you.” — rapper J. Cole, via Twitter.

— “Thinking of all the positive things Nipsey Hussle brought to the community he loved so dearly.” — journalist and commentator Tamron Hall on Instagram.

The Associated Press