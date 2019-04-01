Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Poilievre promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 12:04 pm EDT
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre asks a question during question period in the House of Commons in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 8, 2019. Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says he'll filibuster the government's budget until the Liberals agree to further investigation of the SNC-Lavalin affair. As the Official Opposition's spokesman on the budget, Poilievre can talk about it in Parliament for as long as he likes. And on Parliament Hill Monday morning, the Ottawa-area MP says he'll use it to pressure Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end what Poilievre calls a coverup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says he’ll filibuster the government’s budget until the Liberals agree to further investigation of the SNC-Lavalin affair.
As the Official Opposition’s spokesman on the budget, Poilievre can talk about it in Parliament for as long as he likes.
He plans to use that privilege to pressure Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end what Poilievre calls a coverup.
The Ottawa-area MP says he’ll end his speech only when the government agrees to have more witnesses testify on the pressure former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould felt to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal prosecution over its allegedly corrupt dealings in Libya.
He wants senior members of Trudeau’s staff and Trudeau himself to testify to the House of Commons justice committee.
The Conservatives used procedural tactics two weeks ago to force more than 250 separate votes on spending plans, using the round-the-clock session in the Commons to draw more attention to the SNC-Lavalin affair as well.