Man in critical condition, another injured in Parkdale apartment fire

Last Updated Apr 1, 2019 at 8:02 pm EDT

Two people have been rescued from an apartment fire in Parkdale. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A man in critical condition has been rescued from an apartment fire in Parkdale.

Fire crews were called to 157 Jameson Avenue near King Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday for reports of smoke coming from a sixth floor apartment unit.

The blaze was knocked down quickly by Toronto fire.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

There is no word yet what caused the fire.

The intersection of King and Jameson is closed in all directions.

