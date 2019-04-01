Man in critical condition, another injured in Parkdale apartment fire

A man in critical condition has been rescued from an apartment fire in Parkdale.

Fire crews were called to 157 Jameson Avenue near King Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday for reports of smoke coming from a sixth floor apartment unit.

The blaze was knocked down quickly by Toronto fire.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

There is no word yet what caused the fire.

The intersection of King and Jameson is closed in all directions.