Miami social media influencer arrested in Colombia probe
by Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 7:48 pm EDT
BOGOTA — Jenny Ambuila lived a lavish lifestyle in Miami that included frequent trips to designer stores, luxury vacations in Europe and jaunts around town in a red Lamborghini.
But the fairy tale has ended abruptly for the 26-year-old social media influencer.
The University of Miami graduate was arrested Friday while on holiday in Colombia, along with her parents and another customs official.
Prosecutors say the arrests will help them untangle a large web of corruption at the Colombian port of Buenaventura, where Ambuila’s father worked as a customs officer and allegedly pocketed millions of dollars in exchange for letting untaxed goods pass into the country.
“This is a fundamental case in our fight against smuggling,” said Andres Jimenez, a Colombian prosecutor.
