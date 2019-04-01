Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Galveston leaders earmark funds to develop East End Lagoon
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 12:06 pm EDT
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, a flock of gulls and black skimmers take flight as a fisherman uses a casting net near a sandbar in the East End Lagoon off of Boddeker Road in Galveston, Texas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)
GALVESTON, Texas — City leaders in Galveston have approved funding to develop the East End Lagoon in an effort to attract more visitors to the nature area.
The Galveston County Daily News reported Monday that developing the 684-acre (276.811-hectare) lagoon has been an ongoing project for at least 10 years. The Galveston City Council on Thursday earmarked up to $50,000 annually, for eight years, to help the city’s park board develop the site.
Documents indicate the Galveston Park Board of Trustees plans to start by building an educational pavilion and an observation pier. Later phases include additional walking trails, an RV park and a paid offshore fishing facility.
The board is seeking a $1.4 million federal grant from money being distributed to aid cleanup from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill off Louisiana.