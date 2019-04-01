Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-first lady of El Salvador to plead guilty to corruption
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 8:19 pm EDT
FILE - In this June 1, 2009, file photo, on his last day as President of El Salvador, Tony Saca and his wife, Ana Ligia de Saca, arrive at the inauguration ceremony of the new president, in San Salvador. The former first lady confessed on Monday, April 1, 2019, to taking part in a money laundering network involving public funds. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s former first lady Ana Ligia de Saca has reached a deal to plead guilty to corruption charges related to her role in the laundering of $25 million in public money.
Her husband, former President Tony Saca, is already serving a 10-year sentence for the diversion of $300 million in public funds to his companies and other people tied to him.
Ligia’s deal would give her an abbreviated legal process and community service instead of three years in prison. The deal was discussed during a court hearing Monday.
Saca governed El Salvador from 2004 to 2009. Ligia was charged with 14 others for their roles in allegedly laundering $25 million in public money.