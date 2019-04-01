Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Erdogan sees win in local poll, but loses Turkish capital
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 12:40 am EDT
Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his wife Emine, greet supporters after the results of the local elections were announced in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, April 1, 2019. Erdogan's ruling party has declared victory in the race for mayor of Istanbul, even though the result in Turkey's most populous city and commercial hub is too close to call. State broadcaster TRT says former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim received 48.71 percent of the votes in Sunday's municipal elections while the opposition's candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, got 48.65 percent. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in Sunday’s local elections but the opposition’s win in the capital has dealt a significant blow to his party’s dominance.
Unofficial results published in state media show the secular Republican People’s Party or CHP’s candidate won the metropolitan mayor seat of Ankara. The capital city was held by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and its Islamic-oriented predecessor for 25 years.
Both the CHP and AKP candidates declared victory in the race for mayor in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, though vote count is still underway and unofficial results too close to call.
The AKP made gains in southeastern provinces that were strongholds for a pro-Kurdish party.