Britain can't 'simply arrest' way from youth knife violence
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 1, 2019 12:09 pm EDT
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, takes part in a serious youth violence summit in Downing Street, London, Monday April 1, 2019. The summit includes leaders from major British cities and other involved agencies, in response to an escalation of knife-related crime in Britain. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for a more co-ordinated response to youth violence following a recent spike in knife-related killings.
May said at a government summit that started on Monday that Britain can’t “simply arrest ourselves out of this problem” but needs to take a more wide-ranging approach.
She says an “appalling” number of young lives have been cut short by senseless violence.
The government is bringing together more than 100 experts from various fields to come up with an effective strategy after teenagers died of knife injuries in London and other major cities.