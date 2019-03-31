Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wintry weather makes a comeback in the GTA
by Dee Burman
Posted Mar 31, 2019 4:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2019 at 5:01 pm EDT
London, Ontario blanketed in snow after a spirng snowfall on March 31, 2019. TWITTER/@RandyMcNaught.
After a few mild, almost spring-like days, wintry weather has made a comeback in the GTA with wet snow and flurries across the region on Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop to minus seven on Sunday night. Monday morning will start off even colder at minus 13 degrees Celcius and warm up to a high of four degrees, with mainly sunny skies.
CityNews readers shared photos of their neighbourhoods — some with light a dusting and others with a blanket of the white stuff.
Scroll through photo submissions below and share your pictures with us on
Twitter.
It happens on a Sunday, no big deal. Snow on the roads should be all melted by now.