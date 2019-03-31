Via Rail train bound for Toronto hits vehicle in Chatham, 1 person critically injured

A Via Rail train travelling from Windsor to Toronto has struck a vehicle in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent EMS says one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Police have closed Keil Drive South for a serious collision. A railway crossing runs across Keil between Richmond Street and Park Avenue West.

Train 76 left Windsor at 1:45 p.m. and was supposed to arrive in Chatham at 2:30 p.m. Travellers can expect delays upwards three hours as crews investigate the crash.

Another train that was heading to Windsor from Toronto has been delayed two hours. Via Rail posted on Twitter that buses have been called to service passengers on Train 73, but no further details are available.

Other trains on the route will experience delays as well.

Hi Dustin, train 76 hit a vehicle on the track. I don’t have any information about the incident itself except that train will be delayed by approximately 3+hrs. Are you onboard 73 or at a station? ^NK — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 31, 2019

All the staff and passengers on the train are safe.