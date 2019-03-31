Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Anchorage
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 31, 2019 4:38 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Police say one man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting outside an apartment building in east Anchorage.
The Anchorage Daily News reports police responded to Oklahoma Street to a report of gunshots early Sunday, finding one dead and two others injured.
Police say one man was shot in his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
They found another man who also had been shot in his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Police say a woman had been assaulted, and she was taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police say multiple people are being questioned.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
