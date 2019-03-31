Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Heart of Dixie? Alabama presenting diversity in bicentennial
by Jay Reeves, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 31, 2019 8:50 am EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is trying to put on a diverse face as it marks its 200th birthday as a state this year.
The 2019 bicentennial celebration includes a frank discussion of the horrors of slavery sharing space on a schedule with a Civil War re-enactment promoted by a Confederate heritage group and scores of other events, many focused on civil rights.
Ed Bridges, the chairman of the committee overseeing the bicentennial, said the plan is to “celebrate the scope and range of Alabama history.”
The effort is getting high marks so far. Black historian Bertis English says the program looks a lot different than it would have even 20 years ago.
The events will culminate Dec. 14 in Montgomery to mark the 200th anniversary of the state’s admission to the United States.
