2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — The U.S. Marine Corps reports two pilots have died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona.

A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station that was posted on Facebook says the crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Marine Corps says the pilots of the AH-1Z Viper were conducting a routine training mission.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the pilots who were killed have not been released pending notification of their families.

The Associated Press

