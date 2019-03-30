Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tasty waves, a cool buzz: NH man surfs with coffee cup board
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2019 12:41 pm EDT
HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A New Hampshire man placed second in an innovation contest after fashioning a surfboard out of hundreds of used Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cups.
Thirty-two-year-old Korey Nolan, of Hampton Falls, spent seven months collecting the cups for a competition put on by surf brand Vissla called Creators and Innovators Upcycle Contest. The Portsmouth Herald reports Nolan’s board’s made out of 700 cups.
Nolan also used more than 30 plastic straws and other materials in his board. Most cups came from family members who gave them to Nolan, though some were picked up from the roadside.
The Herald reports Nolan compressed the raw materials together and finished the board using bamboo, epoxy and more. The top honours went to Titouan La Droitte, who built a board out of 150 aluminum cans.
The Associated Press
