Survey: China's manufacturing activity ticks up in March
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2019 10:40 pm EDT
BEIJING — A survey of Chinese manufacturing shows activity improved in March in a possible sign government efforts to reverse an economic slowdown might be gaining traction.
The government statistics bureau and an industry group said Sunday a monthly gauge rose to 50.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was up 1.3 points from February.
Chinese manufacturing weakened last year as economic activity slowed and a tariff war with Washington and weaker global demand weighed on exports.
The government loosened lending controls and increased spending to reverse the slowdown, but authorities moved gradually to avoid igniting a rise in debt.
Private sector forecasters expect the downturn to bottom out by the middle of this year but say any growth rebound will be modest.
