Man killed in Brampton house fire

Last Updated Mar 30, 2019 at 11:12 pm EDT

Fire crews on the scene of a fatal blaze on Stalbridge Avenue in Brampton. TWITTER/@BramptonFireES

A man has died of his injuries sustained in a house fire in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Stalbridge Avenue near Ray Lawson Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The male victim of the fire was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brampton Fire says the blaze is under control.

There’s no word on whether there was anyone else home at the time of the fire.

