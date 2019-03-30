Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire destroys Milwaukee-area apartment building; 14 rescued
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2019 11:58 am EDT
BAYSIDE, Wis. — Authorities say 14 people were rescued from an overnight fire that destroyed a 62-unit apartment building in the Milwaukee area. Three people suffered minor injuries.
North Shore Fire and Rescue Department officials say multiple 911 calls came in around 12:15 a.m. Saturday reporting flames on multiple floors at White Oaks Apartments in Bayside, about 11 miles (18 kilometres) north of Milwaukee. Most of the people who were rescued were elderly residents.
Officials say three people, including one firefighter, were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fire Chief Robert Whitaker says it appears the fire started on an upper floor and spread quickly through the building. He says that fact that all occupants are accounted for is “miraculous.”
The Red Cross set up shelter for residents in nearby Fox Point.
The Associated Press
