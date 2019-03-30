Loading articles...

Driver flees scene after allegedly striking female pedestrian in Parkdale

Last Updated Mar 30, 2019 at 10:44 pm EDT

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Dowling Avenue and King Street. CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier

Toronto police are looking for the driver of a white sedan after they allegedly struck a woman in Parkdale.

Officers were called to Dowling Avenue and King Street West around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was last seen going westbound on King Street.

