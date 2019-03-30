Colorado man in custody after cellphone recorded killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say a Colorado man is in custody after the killing of his neighbour was recorded on the victim’s cellphone.

Colorado Springs police say 53-year-old James W. Hanlon turned himself in Friday night to police in the Denver area. No other details were released.

Police had been looking for Hanlon since Wednesday, when 63-year-old Gary Dolce was shot to death in Colorado Springs.

Police say a phone found next to Dolce’s body contained a recording of the shooting.

An arrest affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV with a driver who is wearing a blue, disposable glove pointing a black handgun at Dolce.

The video shows several shots being fired and Dolce falling to the ground yelling “Oh my God!” More shots are heard but aren’t captured on video.

The Associated Press