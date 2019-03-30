Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colorado man in custody after cellphone recorded killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2019 12:09 pm EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say a Colorado man is in custody after the killing of his neighbour was recorded on the victim’s cellphone.
Colorado Springs police say 53-year-old James W. Hanlon turned himself in Friday night to police in the Denver area. No other details were released.
Police had been looking for Hanlon since Wednesday, when 63-year-old Gary Dolce was shot to death in Colorado Springs.
Police say a phone found next to Dolce’s body contained a recording of the shooting.
An arrest affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV with a driver who is wearing a blue, disposable glove pointing a black handgun at Dolce.
The video shows several shots being fired and Dolce falling to the ground yelling “Oh my God!” More shots are heard but aren’t captured on video.
The Associated Press
