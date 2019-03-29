Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia House passes 'heartbeat' abortion ban
by Ben Nadler, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 29, 2019 3:09 pm EDT
ATLANTA — Bucking intense opposition from abortion rights groups, citizens and doctors, the Georgia House has given final approval to a “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban outlawing almost all abortions in the state.
The bill passed Friday now goes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who backs it.
The ultimate goal, like that of several GOP controlled states moving to enact the strict abortion bans, is to get a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A heartbeat can be detected in an embryo as early as six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant.
GOP governors in Mississippi and Kentucky have recently signed similar “heartbeat” bills.
Ben Nadler, The Associated Press
