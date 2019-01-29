Toronto blanketed with record-breaking snowfall

A record-breaking snowfall in Toronto has left cars buried, side streets impassable, and has led to transit issues.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said around 26.4 centimetres of snow was recorded at Pearson International Airport on Monday, breaking the record of 13.4 centimetres set on that date in 2009.

But the last time Toronto had more than 20 centimetres of snow was 51 years ago — 20.8 centimetres on Jan. 14, 1968.

The GTA, including Toronto, was under a snowfall warning on Monday evening, but that has since been lifted.

The massive snowstorm caused major issues on the TTC on Tuesday morning.

The TTC said there is no service on Line 3 due to the weather. Shuttle buses are running. As well, subways are not running between Woodbine and Kennedy stations due to weather-related rail issues. Shuttle buses are running between Woodbine and Warden

The northbound lanes of the DVP were shut down for several hours overnight due to poor weather conditions. It has since reopened.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there were 300 crashes in the past 24 hours in the GTA and surrounding area.

During the height of the storm, Pearson tweeted that some airlines had cancelled or postponed flights due to the weather.

Taylor said it will continue to be windy on Tuesday with blowing and drifting snow. There will be some sunny breaks, but the GTA could get some more flurries late in the afternoon or early evening.

Although the temperature was relatively mild this morning, temperatures will fall to -9 C this afternoon. The windchill will be hear -30 overnight.

The frigid weather will continue into Wednesday and it will feel like -30 C with the wind.