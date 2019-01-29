Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spanish shipbuilder recalls 4 workers from Venezuela
by Aritz Parra, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2019 8:58 am EST
MADRID — Spain’s state-owned shipbuilder says it has called back for security reasons four Spanish technicians in Venezuela who were readying for final delivery a navy patrol ship sold 14 years ago to the Venezuelan government.
A spokesman with Navantia says the recall doesn’t change the shipbuilder’s plan to deliver the vessel, which is called Eternal Commander Hugo Chavez. It is the last of eight similar ships that the former Venezuelan leader bought from Spain in 2005 for $1.4 billion.
Final tests on the ship are still ongoing with local contractors, says the spokesman, who declined to elaborate on the nature of the security concerns. He was not authorized to be identified in the media.
A Spanish diplomat also says the country’s ambassador in Caracas on Monday discussed with representatives of Spanish companies in Venezuela the political instability in the country.
Aritz Parra, The Associated Press
