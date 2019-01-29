Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Official: 'Mystery' volunteer cleaned bathrooms at monument
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2019 12:26 am EST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A park official is expressing his gratitude for a “mystery person” who cleaned the bathrooms at Petroglyph National Monument during the federal government shutdown, and kept them stocked with toilet paper.
Dennis Vasquez, the superintendent for the monument in Albuquerque, told KOB-TV on Monday that people who visited the site during the 35-day shutdown appeared to be respectful of it overall.
Elsewhere in the country, including in Joshua Tree National Park in California, reports emerged of federal sites being trashed.
President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to end the shutdown for three weeks. The National Park Service said then that it was preparing to resume regular operations nationwide.
Petroglyph National Monument is a protected site with carved symbols and designs dating back centuries.
___
Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com
The Associated Press
