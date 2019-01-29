Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Norwegian Air tries to raise cash after warning on profits
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2019 5:38 am EST
COPENHAGEN — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has lowered its profit outlook again after British Airways’ parent company IAG last week ruled out a bid for the loss-making budget airline.
Norwegian’s CEO Bjoern Kjos says the airline “has been through a period with significant growth” that left the Norway-based airline with hefty losses and high debts.
Kjos said in a statement Tuesday that the company needed more capital and was selling shares worth 3 billion kroner ($350 million).
According to preliminary 2018 figures, Norwegian Air is expected to report next month revenues of approximately 40.3 billion kroner ($4.7 billion) and an operating loss of approximately 3.8 billion ($ 446 million) kroner.
Shares dropped some 25 per cent in early trading in Oslo on Tuesday but later recovered to trade down 9 per cent.
The Associated Press
