Lawsuit: Delegate blocked constituent from Facebook page
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2019 8:54 am EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia lawyer is suing a state lawmaker after being blocked from the delegate’s Facebook page for “commenting in an adverse nature.”
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Monday that Richie County lawyer Scott Windom is suing Delegate Jason Harshbarger. Windom says the block violates his right to free speech. Windom said he was “interacting” with people on a post about the House’s “co-tenancy” bill that became law last year.
The law allows natural gas and oil companies to drill on land with the consent of 75 per cent of its owners. Harshbarger’s financial disclosure statements say he and his wife receive oil and gas production royalties.
Harshbarger declined to comment to the newspaper, saying he hadn’t heard about the lawsuit. On Monday, his Facebook page was removed.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.
The Associated Press
