Ex-NYC mayoral aide also lost previous job over harassment

NEW YORK — A former New York City mayoral aide who was forced out of his job over sexual harassment allegations was fired previously for similar reasons.

The Democratic Governors Association in Washington tells The New York Times that Kevin O’Brien was fired in December 2015 after an investigation backed up the allegations of a woman who worked there.

A spokesman says Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio only learned about the prior situation because of the Times’ reporting.

Spokesman Eric Phillips says the Department of Investigation received no adverse information during its background checks.

When reached for comment on Monday, O’Brien issued a statement apologizing and blaming alcohol abuse for making “horrible decisions.”

The Associated Press