'VH1 Trailblazer Honors' celebrates director Ava DuVernay

NEW YORK — “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay to kick off Women’s History Month.

The 46-year-old’s screenwriter includes the films “Selma,” ”13TH” and “A Wrinkle In Time.” The 2018 fantasy movie made her the highest-grossing female black director in domestic box office history.

DuVernay is a member of the board of Sundance Institute. She is working on her next project, “Central Park Five,” and is overseeing production of her TV series “Queen Sugar.”

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will air on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The Associated Press