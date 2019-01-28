Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vans Warped Tour coming to Atlantic City in June
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 1:33 pm EST
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Vans Warped Tour will come to Atlantic City for two days in June.
The music, sports and art festival will be held on the Atlantic City beach June 29th and 30th.
The more than 50 artists who will perform will be announced on March 1, the same day tickets go on sale to the general public. Ticket pre-sales begin on Feb. 28.
The tour is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The shows will be produced by Live Nation in association with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the city.
Atlantic City is one of three cities to host the tour this year, and the only one on the East Coast. The other cities are Cleveland and Mountain View, California.
