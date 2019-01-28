Pilot's disorientation, lost awareness cited in Nepal crash

KATHMANDU, Nepal — An investigation report says the pilot of a Bangladeshi airliner was disoriented and had lost situational awareness before his plane crashed in Nepal last year, killed 51 people and injuring 20.

US-Bangla Airlines Flight BS211 from Dhaka crashed on its second landing attempt at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on March 12, 2018.

The investigation report compiled by Nepalese officials and released Monday said the probable cause of the crash was the pilot’s disorientation and incomplete loss of situation awareness.

The report also said the pilot had been released from the Bangladesh Air Force in 1993 due to depression and was only allowed to fly civilian planes from 2002 after a detailed medical evaluation.

The Associated Press