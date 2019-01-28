Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Jersey state senator flips from Republican to Democrat
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 9:52 pm EST
TRENTON, N.J. — Longtime Republican New Jersey state Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego has switched parties to become a Democrat, a move she says was made in part because the party of Ronald Reagan “no longer exists.”
Addiego announced the party switch Monday, increasing the Democrat’s majority in the state Senate to 26. Democrats also control the state Assembly.
The 56-year-old attorney has represented South Jersey’s 8th District since 2010, and she says she was not elected “to be content in the role of loyal opposition.”
State Republican Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt slammed Addiego’s defection, saying she is turning her back on the voters that put her in office.
Democratic Senate President Stephen Sweeney says Addiego will bring “a view and a voice that’ll strengthen our team.”
The Associated Press
