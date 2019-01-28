Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico health officials stalled medical imports since 2007
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 7:22 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s health regulatory agency says it has cleared about 13,000 requests for permits for medical devices and medicines, some of which had been awaiting approval since 2007.
The agency says that since its new team of officials took office Dec. 3, the agency has worked to reduce a mammoth backlog of permit requests. The agency said Monday that the previous administration left a total backlog of 22,000 applications.
Before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office Dec.1, investigators uncovered a scheme in which regulators would hide or fail to deliver approvals. The officials reportedly took money for processing documents.
The new team has promised “equal and transparent treatment” for companies that must get approval for new medicines or imports of existing medications and medical devices.
The Associated Press
