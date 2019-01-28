Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In wake of terrorism charges, Kingston groups work to prevent backlash
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 1:38 pm EST
Supt. Peter Lambertucci, left, Officer in Charge INSET Ottawa answers questions from reporters as Chief Supt. Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer, RCMP "O" Division and Kingston Police chief Antje McNeely look on during a press conference, after RCMP charged a youth with terrorism, in Kingston, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Community leaders in Kingston, Ont., are trying to co-ordinate a response to last week’s terrorism-related arrests to avoid a backlash to the city’s Muslim population, and groups that sponsor refugees.
A small meeting of local settlement organizations is scheduled for Tuesday, and plans are underway for a larger community gathering as well.
The response involves police protection for religious groups and organizations that help newcomers settle in the city, as well as public awareness campaigns and efforts to prevent potential bullying in the hallways of Kingston schools.
The city of about 124,000 has worked hard in recent years to bring in more immigrants to boost the local workforce and the historic town’s economic potential.
Last week, the Mounties charged a youth, who cannot be identified, with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.
A second individual, who came to Canada as a refugee, was arrested but later released without charges in the same purported plot.
The Canadian Press
