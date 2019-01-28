Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
BlackBerry names Cisco executive Bryan Palma as new chief operating officer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 7:30 am EST
The Blackberry logo located in the lobby of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on May 29, 2018. BlackBerry Ltd. named has named Bryan Palma as president and chief operating officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. named has named Bryan Palma as president and chief operating officer.
Palma was most recently Cisco’s senior vice-president and general manager of customer experience for the Americas.
Before joining Cisco, he was the vice-president of cyber and security solutions at Boeing.
Palma, who will report to BlackBerry executive chairman and CEO John Chen, will be responsible for the company’s core product and services.
He will oversee teams handling BlackBerry Technology Solutions, Enterprise Software and Services, and Mobility Solutions.
BlackBerry extended Chen’s contract last year by five years to run until November 2023.