Amazon picks up CIA torture investigation film 'The Report'
by Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 1:32 pm EST
Adam Driver, from left, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm, cast members in "The Report," pose together at the premiere of the film during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
PARK CITY, Utah — Vice Studios has announced that Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the CIA torture investigation film “The Report.”
Vice produced the film and made the announcement Monday following an all-night bidding war for the buzzy political film.
“The Report” stars Adam Driver as senate staffer Daniel Jones, who investigates the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.
Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein in the long gestating film from writer-director Scott Z. Burns that received rave reviews at the festival. It was purchased for around $14 million.
Amazon plans to release “The Report” in theatres in the fall for an awards push.
It’s the second major acquisition for the studio, which also picked up Mindy Kaling’s talk show host comedy “Late Night” for $13 million.
Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
