All security checkpoints briefly closed at Charlotte airport
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2019 7:51 am EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All security checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were briefly closed early Monday for a security inspection.
The airport announced the closure on Twitter at 6:02 a.m. Around nine minutes later, the airport tweeted that the inspection was complete.
No information was released as to what triggered the security inspection. The airport advised passengers to allocate extra time to get through security screenings, saying the ticketing lobby was congested. Travel officials are also anticipating delays because of weather conditions across the country.
WSOC-TV had a reporter at the scene who filmed massive lines. The Transportation Security Administration didn’t return the station’s request for comment.
Recent travellers within the U.S. haven’t been strangers to long waits as absence rates among TSA workers soared during the partial government shutdown, which ended Friday.
___
Information from: WSOC-TV, http://www.wsoctv.com
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}