Widow of Quebec mosque shooting victim wins fight for compensation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 27, 2019 4:26 pm EST
The widow of one of the victims of Quebec City’s mosque shooting has won her battle for compensation.
Lawyer Marc Bellemare says Khadija Thabti and her children have been recognized as victims of crime by the provincial body that compensates them.
Bellemare said the decision means Thabti will be reimbursed for lost income and travel fees and can obtain the psychological help she needs.
Thabti’s husband, Aboubaker Thabti, was one of the six men that died when a gunman stormed a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017 and opened fire.
Bellemare said the widow was twice turned down for compensation because she hadn’t been at the scene of the crime as it occurred.
He said provincial Justice Minister Sonia Lebel intervened in the case on Friday to help bring it to a close, just days before the two-year anniversary of the shooting.
The Canadian Press
