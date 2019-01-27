Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Violence at French yellow vest protests prompts new rallies
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 27, 2019 6:53 am EST
PARIS — French police are investigating how a prominent yellow vest protester suffered a dramatic eye injury in Paris, as well as other protest-related injuries.
Violence by protesters and the sometimes-aggressive police response have prompted a national debate since the anti-government movement kicked off two months ago.
A counter-demonstration is planned Sunday in Paris by groups calling themselves the “red scarves” and “blue vests” to protest the violence.
Paris police said Sunday they are investigating the eye injury of protester Jerome Rodrigues, among other protest injuries. Video images show Rodriguez collapsed on the ground Saturday near the Bastille monument in Paris, where protesters throwing projectiles clashed with police seeking to disperse them.
The movement sees French President Emmanuel Macron’s government as favouring the wealthy. Most of its actions are peaceful.