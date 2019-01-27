Two men arrested in connection with double homicide at Vaughan banquet hall

Two men have been arrested as persons of interest in the shooting that claimed the lives of two men early Saturday morning.

York Region police say they responded to calls for gunshots inside the Dream Palace Banquet Hall on Keele Street near Rivermede Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found one man dead inside the hall. A 23-year-old man was found outside and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died.

The 23-year-old has been identified as Devin Degoias from Toronto. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the second victim.

Police confirmed shots were fired both inside and outside the banquet hall where a private party was taking place

With help from Toronto police, two men were arrested allegedly in possession of a firearm and drugs.

Elvis Simmons, 25, and Jordan Thomas, 24, are facing several charges and are being held in custody as persons of interest in the double homicide in York.

Thomas will appear in court on Wednesday while Simmons has a court date on Feb. 4