Man arrested in Indianapolis bar shooting that wounded 5
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 27, 2019 2:17 pm EST
Indianapolis police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a bar shooting that wounded five people.
Police announced Sunday that they arrested 38-year-old Dejuan Brown. He faces preliminary charges of two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of felony battery.
Police say detectives learned that Brown was involved in a disturbance at the Brotherman Tavern and was removed by security but at around 2 a.m. Saturday and began firing, wounding three men and two women ranging in age from 35 to 57.
Authorities say all of the victims are expected to survive and that two have been released from the hospital.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Brown has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
The Associated Press
