Abu Dhabi's ADNOC inks $5.8B deals with Eni and OMV
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 27, 2019 6:06 am EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. says it has signed agreements worth $5.8 billion with Italy’s Eni and Austria’s OMV for a share in the firm’s refining unit and for the creation of a new trading venture.
Eni was awarded a 20 per cent share and OMV a 15 per cent share in the new trading venture and in ADNOC Refining, with ADNOC owning the remaining 65 per cent. ADNOC Refining has a refining capacity of 922,000 barrels per day and is valued at $19.3 billion.
OMV and Eni have previously signed deals with ADNOC for stakes in Abu Dhabi’s oil fields.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Italy’s prime minister and Austria’s finance minister witnessed the signing of the new agreements in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
The Associated Press
