12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 26, 2019 5:40 pm EST
NEW YORK — A lawyer for a dozen workers at one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs in New York who are in the United States illegally says they were fired this month even though managers knew of their illegal status years ago.
Anibal Romero says a dozen such workers at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County were brought into a room one by one Jan. 18 and fired. He says many had worked there for years.
The firings come after workers at another Trump club in New Jersey came forward last month about managers hiring them even though they knew they were in the country illegally.
The crackdown at the New York club was first reported by The Washington Post.
A message seeking comment was left with the Trump Organization.
The Associated Press
